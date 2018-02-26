German carmaker Volkswagen has confirmed the arrival of the brand's first cabriolet in 2020. The new convertible SUV of Volkswagen will be based on the T-Roc SUV. The green light for the latest version of T-Roc SUV was given at a recently held Volkswagen Group Supervisory Board, which also confirmed the investment of more than €80 million in the Osnabruck plant which is required for the development of the new model.

The cabriolet will be produced at the company's Osnabruck plant from 2020 and is expected to launch in the same year. Currently, Volkswagen Osnabruck assembles the Tiguan and the Porsche Cayman. In addition, the plant is also responsible for part of the painting work needed for the Skoda Fabia.

"Volkswagen is evolving into an SUV brand. The T-Roc is already setting new standards in the compact SUV segment. With the cabriolet based on the T-Roc, we will be adding a highly emotional model to the range. I am especially pleased to note that we can count on the Osnabruck team's decades of experience with convertibles. The Osnabruck plant now has bright prospects for the future," said Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand.

Volkswagen, which now bets on the SUVs, intends to expand its SUV range throughout the world to 20 models by 2020. With the new cabriolet based on the T-Roc, Volkswagen hopes to reinforce its presence in the compact SUV segment, one of the fastest-growing segments in global automobile markets.

The original version of the T-Roc was launched in European markets in 2017 end. According to the company, more than 40,000 orders have been received for the model till date.

The T-Roc SUV is based on MQB platform and comes with a choice of three engines. It is yet to be known what changes the new convertible SUV based on the T-Roc could incorporate. However, Volkswagen is expected to bring the cabriolet styling into the body style of the SUV.