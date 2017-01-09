As recall woes continues to hit the auto majors across the globe, German carmaker Volkswagen has issued recall of nearly 50,000 units in China due to brake problems.

The company will start taking back the affected vehicle to workshops from February 6 and will fix the brake booster for free. The company is said to have identified problems in noise filter on brake boosters, which may lead to malfunction.

The recall will include imported Beetles produced between July 1, 2012 and August 6, 2015 and imported Golf Variants produced between July 1, 2012 and July 6, 2013, according to General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

Internationally, the carmakers have been taking back their models in larger numbers due to various problems, mostly being related to Takata airbags issues.

Coming to Volkswagen, the company has been under scrutiny after it admitted that it had fitted a "cheat device" in its diesel models sold in the United States, to pass government emissions tests. The diesel scandal has affected 11 million cars globally. The company was forced to undertake recall exercise in many countries since then and announced recall of 3.23 lakh cars in India last year.