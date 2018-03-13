Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has launched two limited-edition models of its Polo hatchback and Vento sedan. Christened the Polo Pace and Vento Sport, the special-edition hatchbacks are pure cosmetic upgrades and come without extra cost over the corresponding variants in the regular version.

The Polo Pace will be offered only in the Comfortline trim. The company website has listed it for Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The only change in the Polo Pace edition is the 15-inch diamond-cut Razor alloy wheels. The Polo Pace edition will be offered with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder MPI engine that recently replaced the 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine in the Polo's engine portfolio.

The new 1.0-liter engine in the Polo Pace will churn out 76hp of power at 6,200rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,000-4,300rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission. The new engine is also more fuel efficient at 18.78kmpl.

The Vento Sport, on the other hand, will be available in the Highline and Highline Plus variants of the 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engine-equipped versions. The highlight of the Vento Sport is the Flash Red paint option that perfectly contrasts the black-colored detailing on the exterior.

The Vento Sport flaunts a faux carbon-fiber-finished rear-view mirror covers, chrome Sport badging on the fenders, gloss-black roof foil, 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, black-colored side foils and a glossy black rear spoiler.

Since the Vento Sport is based on the top-spec trims of the regular Vento, the special editions come with full-LED headlamps with DRLs, electric folding ORVMs, leatherette seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parking camera.

Images also indicate that the interior will get an all-black theme complementing the sporty theme of the exterior.

"At Volkswagen, we constantly enhance our product offerings to keep up with the fast-changing trends and consumer aspirations. The Polo and Vento have been amongst our best-selling carlines since its inception in the Indian market. Through continuous value additions in our product portfolio, we aim to give our customers the power of choice," Steffen Knapp, director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said in a statement.