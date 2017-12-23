Volkswagen India has silently launched new top-spec variant to the popular Polo hatchback. Christened as Highline Plus, the new range-topper variant is priced at Rs 7.24 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 8.78 lakh for the diesel variant, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The Highline Plus variant is premium by Rs 24,000 over the previous top-end variant, the Polo Highline. The new variant boasts of the following.

16-inch wheels on 195/55 R16 cross-section tyres

Dark themed black and grey interior

Exclusive fabric and leatherette combined upholstery

Rain-sensing wipers

Front armrest and rear AC vents

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror

Larger 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

In addition to the aforementioned features, the Polo Highline Plus is also equipped with ABS, Anti-pinch power windows, cruise control, auto AC and electrically adjustable and foldable rear-view mirrors.

There are no changes under the hood. The Polo is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 74bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill develops 89bhp and 230Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Volkswagen has been updating the Polo range with special editions and features updates to keep the product fresh. In September this year, Volkswagen India launched the Polo Anniversary Edition. It flaunts 15-inch Razor alloy wheels, body graphics, leather seat covers and a cooled glovebox. The special edition also comes with anti-pinch power windows, ABS and airbags as standard. It has been priced at Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The company had also launched Polo GT Sport during the festive season. This model sets itself apart from other Polo variants with additions such as burnished 16-inch alloy wheels and new side decals at the bottom of doors that come with the GT Sport label. The model flaunts black ORVM caps and a new larger black spoiler. The contrasting black rooftops complete the total black-colour treatment.