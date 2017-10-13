Is the German carmaker Volkswagen planning another update for its popular hatchback the Polo in India? A prototype of Volkswagen Polo in dual tone body shade has been spied undergoing testing, indicating that a special edition could be on offer.

The images shared by the folks at IndianAutosBlog show the Polo hatchback in black and red shade with black stripe at the boolid of the model. From the images, the Polo gets a black roof, black ORVMs, black roof spoiler and 16-inch alloy wheels like the wheels in Polo GT Sport. The GTI badging of the test mule was masked and it also has white racing stripe running across the bonnet and roof.

Volkswagen has been updating Polo in India at regular intervals. The company recently updated the Polo with Highline Plus, the new top of the line variant. It features rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and 16-inch alloy wheels, in addition to the updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Volkswagen also launched a special edition Polo for this festive season. Report suggests that the company is unlikely to launch another model in the festive season. The spotted model could be for a launch towards the end of this year.

In the international markets, the Polo has already moved to new MQB platform. The new Volkswagen Polo is larger than its outgoing model. The length of the new Polo has grown by 81 mm to 4,053 mm and gained a total of 69 mm in width at 1,751 mm. The wheelbase of the Volkswagen compact offering has been extended by 94 mm to 2,564 mm. It is not known whether the company has plans to bring the new Polo to the Indian market anytime soon. Previous reports had suggested that the new Polo could hit the Indian market in late 2018.