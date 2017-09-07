To celebrate 10 years of operations in India and to spice up the festive season, Volkswagen has launched the limited anniversary edition of Polo hatchback and Ameo compact sedan. The feature packed limited anniversary edition of Ameo has been priced from Rs 5.79 lakh, while the Polo is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Polo limited anniversary edition boasts of 15-inch Razor alloy wheels, body graphics, leather seat covers and cooled glove box over the regular Comfortline model. The special edition also comes with anti-pinch power windows, ABS and airbags as standard.

Similar treatment has also been extended to Ameo limited anniversary edition. It gets 15-inch Tosa alloy wheels, honeycomb seat covers, side graphics and black trunk lip spoiler. Similar to Polo anniversary edition, the Ameo also comes with ABS and airbags as standard fitment.

Volkswagen India has not mentioned any specific number of units restricted to the special edition. The company website says it is a limited period offer and valid till stock lasts. The limited anniversary edition will be available in both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

Vento Allstar edition

Volkswagen India is also planning to launch Vento Allstar edition soon, according to AutosArena. The special edition Vento model will come in Comfortline trim and the changes will be in line with the Polo Allstar edition which the company launched in November last year. It will boast of Linas alloy wheels, aluminium pedals, black and grey interiors, Pentastripe Anthrazit fabric seats, a leather wrapped handbrake and 'Allstar' badging on the scuff plate and B-pillar. The signature colour of Vento Allstar edition will be Blue Silk finish.

Being mid-variant, Vento Allstar edition may miss out on the Highline Plus' all-LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and the reverse camera. The Vento Allstar edition will be available in both 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.