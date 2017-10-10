German carmaker Volkswagen's Passat will mark its re-entry into the Indian market on Tuesday, October 10. The new Passat is returning to the Indian market four years after it was withdrawn from the country.

Volkswagen Passat was part of the Indian market till 2013 and was withdrawn owing to poor sales.

The eighth-generation Passat was showcased at Auto Expo 2016. To be pitted against the likes of Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and the Skoda Superb, the new Passat expected to be offered is only the Highline variant.

The new Passat is Volkswagen's first MQB platform-based sedan in India and packs a 2.0-litre TDI engine that can churn out 177 hp of power, mated to six-speed DSG automatic transmission. The MQB platform underpins models like Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Superb.

The new Passat features a three-slat grille at the front flanked by LED headlamps. It also gets LED DRLs and LED fog lights.

The new version of Pasaat has shed 85 kg weight and now measures 4,767mm in length, 1,832mm in width and 1,456mm in height. The Passat is shorter by 138mm and wider by 12mm as compared to its previous model.

The new Passat is Volkswagen's second launch this year after the Tiguan. Volkswagen is also expected to bring the hybrid version of the model in the country later.

The plug-in-hybrid model, Passat GTE, is expected to come powered by a four-cylinder, 1395cc TSI petrol engine developing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric motor in tandem with the engine can churn out 214bhp and has a driving range of 1,000 km.