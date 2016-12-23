German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly looking at bringing its hot hatch the Golf GTI to India as the country is picking up a trend toward performance cars. Sound interesting, isn't it? Volkswagen, which recently brought the Polo GTI hatchback to India, is looking at introducing more such models to the market, say the latest reports.

The timeline for the model is not yet known. However, Volkswagen while talking to AuoCarindia, reportedly hinted at expanding its hot hatch portfolio in India. The Golf GTI, the bigger sibling of the Polo GTI, could cruise through the Indian roads by 2020. Volkswagen Golf GTI, the critically acclaimed performance hot hatch worldwide could be brought to India as limited edition, similar to the way Volkswagen brought the Polo GTI. The company launched the Polo GTI in India in just 99 units.

Built on Volkswagen's MQB architecture, the Golf GTI, which went under the knife for a makeover recently, is powered by an EA 288 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol mill developing 230hp paired with a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The Polo GTI in India, which is available in the three-door version, comes powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol mill that can churn out 189bhp of power with seven-speed DSG gearbox. The engine can propel the powerful hatchback to reach 0-100 kmph in 7.2 seconds before hitting a top speed of 233 kmph.

It would be interesting to see how Volkswagen would position the Golf GTI in India as it will have to sit above the Polo GTI with a higher price tag. But what is exciting is that the market is slowly, but certainly, getting ready to embrace the hot wheels, which the speed-lovers would really want to see on the roads.

Source: AutocarIndia