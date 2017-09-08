Carmakers launching special or limited-edition models during the festive season in India is not news.

Many carmakers have already launched a number of special editions this time as well, but Volkswagen India has raised the bar by launching four special-edition models of its popular vehicles: the Vento sedan, Polo hatchback and the Ameo compact sedan.

The new VW limited-edition models are the Vento Allstar, Polo GT Sport, Ameo and the Polo Anniversary Edition. The special-edition cars have been launched as part of Volksfest 2017, a month-long carnival for its existing and prospective customers.

Besides new editions, VW is also offering a range of complimentary service offers, service benefits and assured gifts to customers.

VW Polo Anniversary Edition

The Polo Anniversary Edition boasts of 15-inch Razor alloy wheels, body graphics, leather seat covers and a cooled glovebox. The special edition also comes with anti-pinch power windows, ABS and airbags as standard. It has been priced from Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

VW Ameo Anniversary Edition

A similar treatment has also been extended to the Ameo Anniversary Edition. It gets 15-inch Tosa alloy wheels, honeycomb seat covers, side graphics and a black trunk lip spoiler.

Like the Polo Anniversary Edition, the Ameo also comes with ABS and airbags as standard fitment. The Anniversary Edition of the Ameo has been priced from Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

VW Vento Allstar

The Vento Allstar edition is loaded with Linas alloy wheels, aluminium pedals, black and grey interiors, Pentastripe Anthrazit fabric seats, a leather wrapped handbrake and "Allstar" badging on the scuff plate and B-pillar. The signature colour of the Vento Allstar edition will be Blue Silk finish.

VW Polo GT Sport

The Polo GT Sport sets itself apart from other Polo variants with additions such as burnished 16-inch alloy wheels and new side decals at the bottom of doors that come with the GT Sport label.

The model flaunts black ORVM caps and a new larger black spoiler. The contrasting black rooftops up the total black-colour treatment.

"Welcoming the festive season 'Volksfest 2017' will be celebrated with added customer benefits. This year the celebrations are a notch higher with the introduction of the anniversary edition of Polo and Ameo, Vento Allstar and Polo GT Sport thereby offering a variety of options for our customers to choose from," said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd.

"With this we offer a bouquet of added services for our existing customers and welcome new customers to the Volkswagen family," he added.