German carmaker Volkswagen has been in a red-hot race to increase its market share in India. It launched Ameo compact sedan, Tiguan SUV and re-launched the new Passat over the past two years in pursuit of a sale boost. The company also launched countless special edition models during the period and it has certainly improved sales performance. In order to carry forward the positive momentum, VW has planned more special edition models.

Volkswagen India is expected to kick-start its 2018 campaign with the launch of a special edition of the Ameo. The purported model has been spotted while testing near Pune and it features an array of styling updates in line with the Polo GT Sport launched in April this year. Hence, the special edition model is expected to get the name Ameo Sport.

The test mule of Ameo Sport has been spotted with decals on the bottom of the doors, blacked-out roof, trunk lid mounted integrated spoiler in black colour and boot lid garnish, again in dark colour. The standard alloy wheels have been swapped with a new set finished in black. Images of the interior are not available at the moment. However, it is safe to assume that it will get black leather seats complementing the exterior theme.

There is no variant badging in the test mules and hence, Ameo Sport is expected in both petrol and diesel engine options. It will continue to draw power from 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 75hp and 110Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 110hp and 250Nm of torque. The petrol model will be offered only with five-speed manual transmission while diesel variants will be offered in seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as well.

In September 2017, Volkswagen India had launched Ameo Anniversary Edition. The special edition was launched with 15-inch Tosa alloy wheels, honeycomb seat covers, side graphics and a black trunk lip spoiler. The Anniversary Edition of the Ameo has been priced from Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Image Source: MotorBeam