The German carmaker Volkswagen is expected to launch the new top-end Highline Plus variant of its compact sedan Ameo in India soon. The new variant of the Ameo is already open for bookings at the dealerships of the company and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

While the petrol variants of the new Ameo Highline Plus is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 7.35 lakh to Rs 7.45 lakh (with 16-inch alloys), the diesel Highline Plus variant will be priced between Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Ameo Highline Plus will get the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder MPI petrol engine that develops 74bhp of power and 110Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill that is tuned to dish out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm. The engine comes mated in two transmission options- seven-speed DSG and five-speed manual.

The top-end variant of the Ameo, the made-in-India compact sedan, is expected get features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, updated infotainment system with reverse camera. The Ameo Highline Plus is also likely to miss out on the features like the LED headlamps. Volkswagen Ameo is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire, Tata Zest and Hyundai Xcent in India.

Volkswagen launched the Highline Plus variant in the Vento first and is also likely to be introduced in its popular hatchback Polo. The Vento Highline Plus came with features such as LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a rear view camera, ORVM with integrated turn indicators, Zirkonia alloy wheels and automatic rain sensing wipers.

Volkswagen Ameo Highline Plus key features -- 16-inch alloy wheels and updated infotainment system with reverse camera Engine options--Petrol-- 1.2-litre--74bhp/110NmDiesel--1.5-litre--108bhp/250Nm

Source: ACI