German car maker Volkswagen had a healthy run in India in 2017 on the back of new Tiguan SUV, Passat sedan and an array of special editions. For 2018, the company will focus on bringing special editions and 'action models'.

One of the 'action models' currently on the drawing table for the Indian market is the Ameo GT TSI, reports NDTV Auto. Volkswagen's performance version of the Polo hatchback, the GT TSI received a warm response from the enthusiastic buyers of India. This could be one of the reasons why Volkswagen is planning to bring the Ameo GT TSI in India.

The current three-cylinder 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine in the Ameo develops 74bhp of power and 110Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Polo GT TSI is powered by in-line four-cylinder 1197cc, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 103bhp of power and 175Nm of torque mated to seven-speed DSG transmission. VW is expected to plonk the Polo GT TSI's engine in the Ameo GT TSI.

In line with the Polo GT TSI, the Ameo GT TSI will have slight cosmetic changes to set it apart from the regular versions. This will include dual-beam halogen headlamps in a black finish, rear view mirrors in black colors, chrome application on air dam, 16-inch Estrada alloy wheels, GT badge on the front grille, GT doorstep garnish and others.

Volkswagen is expected to bring the Ameo GT TSI by the end of 2018 and by then Tata Tigor's performance version is likely to follow it. Christened as Tigor JTP, the go-faster version of the compact sedan has already been unveiled at Auto Expo 2018.

The Tigor JTP will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops 110hp of power and 150Nm of torque. This means that the Ameo TSI will be slightly low on power while it will boast superior torque.

VW Ameo TSI and Tata Tigor JTP will be expensive than the current range-topping variants of both the cars.