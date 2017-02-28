The Voice USA 2017 season 12 Blind Auditions episode 2 will be telecast on Tuesday night. The NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning singing competition kicked off on Monday night with the premiere of the Blind Auditions episode 1.

A total of eight contestants were selected by four coaches -- Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys – on Monday. The Blind Auditions will return on Tuesday but it will be an hour episode unlike the episode 1 that lasted for two hours.

The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 Blind Auditions episode 2 will be held on Tuesday, February 28, at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Wednesday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website but it requires subscription and is restricted to certain areas.

The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions episode 1 saw 11 contestants perform, out of which eight advanced to the next round of the competition. Lauren Duski, who performed Jewel's "You Were Meant for Me," got the attention of Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. She joined Team Blake. Brennley Brown, 14, who sang Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy", too chose Blake as her coach.

Johnny Hayes and Mark Isaiah joined Team Adam. The former performed "Try a Little Tenderness" by Otis Redding and the latter sang "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes.

Gwen Stefani, who has returned to the show after a session, convinced J Chosen and Stephanie Rice to join her team. Chosen wooed all the coaches with his rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" and Rice gave an emotional performance of Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece."

Anatalia Villaranda and Felicia Temple joined Team Alicia. The former performed "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars and the latter sang "All I Could Do Was Cry."