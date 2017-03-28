The final Battles episode of The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) is going to be shorter than expected as performances of nine pairs were aired on Monday instead of the usual six. This means only three pairs (six contestants) will hit the stage on Tuesday night.

The three pairs that will perform in the final episode of the Battles are Lilli Passero and Lauryn Judd from Team Alicia Keys, Jesse Larson and Taylor Alexander from Team Adam, and Brandon Royal and Davina Leone from Team Gwen. Only Adam has the chance to steal an artiste from either Team Alicia or Team Gwen tonight.

The pairings for tonight's performance is an open secret as only three pairs from different teams are left but we still don't know their song choices.

The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) final Battles episode will be aired on Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Wednesday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website (restricted to certain areas) but it requires subscription.

A total of 12 contestants namely TSoul, Autumn Turner (stolen by Adam), Vanessa Ferguson, Johnny Hayes, Caroline Sky (stolen by Blake, Stephanie Rice, Malik Davage, Hunter Plake (stolen by Gwen), Jack Cassidy, Enid Ortiz, Hanna Eyre and Troy Ramey progressed to the Knockout round on Monday.

Team Standings:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Taylor Alexander, Josh West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Autumn Turner

Team Gwen: Joshua "JChosen" Hunter, Stephanie Rice, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Aaliyah Rose, Johnny Gates, Davina Leone, Brennley Brown, Hunter Plake

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Lilli Passero, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Lauryn Judd, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue, Ashley Levin, Dawson Coyle

Team Blake: Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Andrea Thomas, Felicia Temple, Caroline Sky