The first week of Blind Auditions for The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 comprising three episodes is over and it's so far so good. The NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning singing competition still has two more weeks of Blind Auditions before moving to The Battles.

The Blind Auditions 3 kicked off on Thursday with a beautiful performance by 23-year-old Ashley Levin from Miami, Florida. She made Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton turn their chairs with her rendition of "Let Him Fly" by Dixie Chicks. She joined Team Blake.

Brandon Royal, 31, from U.S Virgin Islands was the next to hit the stage. He took on Stevie Wonder's "Master Blaster (Jammin')" and got the attention of lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. He chose Gwen as his coach.

Julien Martinez, 21, from Oxnard, California got Blake Shelton and Adam Levine to turn their chairs with his rocking performance of "Pride and Joy" by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. He joined Team Adam.

Quizz Swanigan impressed Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys with his beautiful rendition of "Who's Lovin' You" by The Miracles. The 13-year-old from North Little Rock, Arkansas chose Alicia to be her coach.

Casi Joy, 26, not only impressed the coaches with her rendition of "Blue" by Bill Mack but also hooked them with her captivating yodelling. She was the only contestant on Thursday who got all the four coaches to push their "I Want You" buttons. She joined Team Blake.

A total of 18 contestants have been selected from the last three episodes of the Blind Auditions. Alicia and Blake have five singers each in their respective teams while Adam and Gwen have four each.

Here is list of contestant in each team after first week of Blind Auditions:

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy