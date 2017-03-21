The Battles part 1 of The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) saw six pairs -- two each from Team Blake and Team Alicia, and one each from Team Adam and Team Gwen – hit the stage. It was a good night for the contestants as nine of them qualified for the next stage of the competition following three steals. Now, it's time for The Battles part 2.

Coaches Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton will put their own team members against each other for a duet. A total of six pair, perhaps two each from Team Adam and Team Gwen, and one each from Team Blake and Team Alicia, will take the stage in The Battles part 2.

The Voice USA 2017 Battles 2 will be aired on Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Wednesday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website but it requires subscription and is restricted to certain areas.

Monday night saw Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, JChosen, Anatalia Villaranda, Mark Isaiah, Felicia Temple, Quizz Swanigan, Ashley Levin and Casi Joy progressed to the Knockout round, while Kenny P, Missy Robinson and Gaby Borromeo were shown the doors.

Adam has Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, John West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Nala Price and Sheena Brook in his team, while Gwen and Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Davina Leone, Sammie Zonana, Jozy Bernadette, and Brennley Brown.

Alicia has Anatalia Villaranda, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Lauryn Judd, R.J. Collins, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue and Ashley Levin in her team, whereas Blake has Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Valerie Ponzio, Andrea Thomas, Dawson Coyle, and Felicia Temple.