With two episodes of The Battles having completed last week, The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) is moving to the final week of the Battle Round. Coaches Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton pair their own team members in this round and they have Celine Dion, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Luke Bryan as the mentors.

Spoilers:

Six more pairs will take the stage in the Battle Round 3 that will be premiered on Monday night. It will be a two hour episode and coaches can keep only of the artistes in one pair, which means one of the two will be available for steal by other fellow coaches.

The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) Battle Round 3 will feature six pairs from the following candidates:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Sheena Brook

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Caroline Sky, Davina Leone, Jozy Bernadette

Team Alicia: Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Jack Cassidy, Lauryn Judd, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson

Team Blake: Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Valerie Ponzio

Adam still has eight singers or four pairs left to perform, while Gwen and Alicia have six participants each left and Blake has only four.

Last week saw Johnny Gates, Chris Blue, Josh West, Aaliyah Rose, Andrea Thomas, Aliyah Moulden, and Dawson Coyle moving to the next level of the competition.