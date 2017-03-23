The Battle Round 2 of The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) on Tuesday saw some beautiful performances. It didn't come as a surprise as coaches Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton have big names in the music industry -- Celine Dion, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Luke Bryan – as mentors of their teams. Gwen chose Gates.

The Battle Round 2 kicked off with Gwen pairing Johnny Gates and Sammie Zonana for Celine Dion's "I Drove All Night." It would have been nerve-wrecking having performed in front of the singer herself, but they put up a solid performance.

Team Alicia's Chris Blue and RJ Collins were the next to hit the stage. They took on the song, "Adorn" by Miguel and it was a good show. Alicia Keys kept Chris in her team and saw RJ the doors.

However, disappointment kicked in with three Battles not being aired on television. Josh West and Nala Price of Team Adam sang the song, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears and Adam chose Josh. Team Gwen's Aaliyah Rose and Savannah Leighton performed "Treat You Better" by Shawn Mendes, and Gwen picked Aaliyah. Then Andrea Thomas and Micah Tryba of Team Black performed "What Hurts the Most" by Mark Wills. Black chose Andrea.

The next pair to perform was Aliyah Moulden and Dawson Coyle from Team Blake. They performed "Walking on Sunshine by Katrina & the Waves. They put up a spirited show. Blake picked Aliyah, and then Alicia surprised everyone by stealing Dawson, the only steal of the night.

Complete list of the teams:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, John West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Sheena Brook

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Davina Leone, Jozy Bernadette, Brennley Brown

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Lauryn Judd, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue, Ashley Levin, Dawson Coyle

Team Blake: Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Valerie Ponzio, Andrea Thomas, Felicia Temple.