The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) will enter the next round of the competition – The Battles – with the Blind Auditions having completed last week. The Battle Round 1 will kick off tonight with six pairs expected to perform with the hope of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Each of the coaches -- Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton -- have 12 contestants each in their respective teams, taking the total number of participants to 48. However, each team will end up with eight contestants, consisting of six from the original team and two steals, after the Battle Round. The pairings in The Battles will be done within each team, which means coaches have to let go half of them.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion will join the show as mentors for The Battles.

The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 Battle Round 1 will be aired on Monday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website but it is restricted to some areas and requires subscription.

Complete list of contestants in each team:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, John West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Nala Price and Sheena Brook.

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robinson, Lauryn Judd, R.J. Collins, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson and Chris Blue.

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Kenny P, Davina Leone, Sammie Zonana and Jozy Bernadette.

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba, Josh