The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 took off on a good note last week with some incredible talents being spotted in the last four episodes of the Blind Auditions. The NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning singing competition will now move to the Blind Auditions 5 tonight.

A total of 11 hopefuls hit the stage on Monday night but only nine of them made it to the next round. An equal number of singers are expected to perform tonight with the hope of entering The Battles.

A sneak peak of the Blind Auditions episode 5 has Johnny Gates performing "Maggie May" by Rod Stewart. Gwen Stefani was the first to push her button, closely followed by Blake Shelton and then Alicia Keys. It appears like Gwen has advantage over her colleagues in the fight to convince the contestant to join their respective teams, but the results can be shocking when it is announced tonight.

The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions episode 5 will be telecast on Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Wednesday) on NBC. The two-hour episode can be live-streamed on NBC's official website but it requires subscription and is restricted to certain areas.

On Monday, nine artistes namely Micah Tryba, Troy Ramey, Jack Cassidy, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, Missy Robinson, Aaliyah Rose, and John West moved to the next round of the competition. Adam has eight contestants in his team, while Alicia Keys has seven, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have six each in their respective teams.

Here is list selected contestants:

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robinson

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, John West

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba