The Blind Auditions 6 of The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 is here. At least 11 participants are expected to take the stage on Monday's 2-hour episode with the hope of impressing the coaches -- Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

The NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning show will proceed to the Battles round after two episodes of the Blind Auditions this week.

The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions episode 6 will be aired on Monday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC. The two-hour episode can be live-streamed on NBC's official website but it requires subscription and is restricted to certain areas.

Five more contestants -- Johnny Gates, Malik Davage, Lauryn Judd, Caroline Sky, and Josh Hoyer – were selected in the last episode. Adam has nine contestants in his team, while

Alicia and Gwen have eight each and Blake has seven after five episodes.

Here is list of contestants in each team:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, John West, Malik Davage

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robinson, Lauryn Judd

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer