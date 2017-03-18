The Voice UK 2017 (Series 6) has come towards the end of the competition. There will be three final shows – quarter-final, semi-final and grand finale – before the winner is crowned. The finals episode will start on March 18 while the grand finale is scheduled to take place on April 1.

The Voice UK 2017 is down to 12 finalists after the Knockouts with the coaches -- will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Gavin Rosdale, and Jennifer Hudson – having three contestants each in their respective teams.

Also read: The Voice Season 12 Blind Audition ends: Complete list of contestants who are in the Battles

Only eight contestants will go to next week's semi-final, which means four singers will be eliminated tonight based on public votes. It's going to be exciting as the remaining quarter finalists will give their best to progress to next week's episode.

Interestingly, song choices of the finalists have been revealed and here are details:

Team Will

Jason Jones - "I Feel It Coming" by The Weeknd

Michelle John - "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan

Tanya Lacey - "Good Luck" by Basement Jaxx

Team Tom

Into the Ark - "Jealous" by Nick Jonas

Nadine McGhee - "A Different Corner" by George Michael

Craig Ward - "All These Things That I've Done" by Killers

Team Gavin

Truly Ford - "Lights" by Truly

Sarah Morgan - "Royals" by Lorde

Max Vickers - "Lonely Boy" by The Keys

Team Jennifer

Mo Adeniran - "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Bob Dylan

Jack Burley - "This Love" by Moroon 5

Jamie Miller - "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna

The Voice UK 2017 quarter-final episode will be aired live on ITV at air from 8.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday, March 18 (2am to 3am on Saturday). The night will also saw Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson perform live.