The Voice UK 2017 (Series 6) is coming to the end of the show after weeks of gruesome competition. The finalists -- Michelle John, Mo Adeniran, Into The Ark and Jamie Miller – will perform two songs, a single and a duet with their coaches, in the finale.

Jennifer Hudson will go to grand finale with two artistes, while Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am have one singer each. However, Gavin Rosdale will go to the finale without any act as his team members were eliminated in the semi-finals last week.

Song choices

Team Will

Michelle John will perform Prince's "Purple Rain" (single) and "I Feel for You" by Prince (duet with coach will.i.am)

Team Tom

Into the Ark will take on the song "No One" by Alicia Keys (single) and "Hold On, I'm Comin'" by Sam & Dave (duet with coach Tom Jones)

Team Jennifer

Jamie Miller will perform "What Do You Mean?" Justin Bieber (single) and Naughty Boy's "Runnin'" (duet with coach Jennifer Hudson)

Mo Adeniran will take on Swedish House Mafia's "Don't You Worry Child" (single) and "Beneath Your Beautiful" by Labrinth (duet with coach Jennifer Hudson)

The Voice UK 2017 grand finale live performance will be aired on ITV from 8.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday, April 1 (2am to 3am on Saturday). It can also be live streamed on ITV official website.

The winner of The Voice UK 2017 will be announced in the results episode on Tuesday.