The battle round of The Voice season 14 will begin next week with the coaches -- Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson – having rounded up their respective teams with 12 contestants each during the blind auditions.

The competition is going to get tougher in the battle round. A total of 16 singers will be sent home during this round, while the remaining 32 (out of 48 participants) will move to the Knockouts round.

Unlike other singing competitions you see on television, The Voice has a round of competition called 'battles', wherein coaches pit their own team members against each other. The worst part is coaches can keep only six contestants each in their respective teams, which means they will let go six others after wooing them to join their teams.

However, there is a respite here as they can steal two losing artists from another coach, and each team will have eight contestants each after this round.

The Voice season 14 Battles round spoilers

One of the performances of the battle round has been leaked online, and it appears like new coach Kelly Clarkson is going to give other coaches a run for their money. Team Kelly's 14-year-old Brynn Cartelli is seen performing Taylor Swift's ...Ready for It? with Dylan Hartigan, 21, in the sneak peek video.

It's a high-energy performance, and coach Kelly will surely have a problem choosing between Brynn, who sang Beneath Your Beautiful by Labrinth feat. Emeli Sandé in the auditions, and Dylan, who performed Loggins & Messina's Danny's Song.

So, who will go to the Knockouts round? We will have to see that on Monday but it won't be surprising if both progress to the next round as there are chances of coaches stealing the losing contestant.

The makers of the show haven't revealed the pairings in the battle round but what we know is that each coach will have advisors for this round. Team Adam has Julia Michaels, Team Alicia -- Shawn Mendes, Team Kelly -- Hailee Steinfeld, and Team Blake -- Trace Adkins to guide the contestants.

The battle round is going to be intense and exciting as well, as the contestants will fight to progress to the next round.