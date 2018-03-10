The blind auditions, which is one of the most exciting segments of The Voice, will soon come to an end. The Voice Season 14 will progress to The Battles round after screening two episodes of blind-audition performances next week. And we will see coach Kelly Clarkson getting emotional in one of the performances, besides the usual banter among the coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly.

The Voice Season 14 blind audition spoilers

One of the blind audition performances to be screened next week has been leaked. In a video uploaded on YouTube, a contestant named Stephanie Skipper is seen taking on Kelly Clarkson's song "Piece By Piece." It was a beautiful performance, but Kelly didn't turn her chair — surprisingly. However, Adam and Blake saved Stephanie by pressing their "I Want You" buttons.

Interestingly, Kelly got emotional during the feedback session with the contestant and apologized for not picking her.

"I'm so sad...I know this is embarrassing...I'm crying. I'm so mad I didn't turn. The fact that you picked that song...cool...I'm so sorry," said Kelly, almost choking with emotion.

Ands then came the fight and banter between Adam and Blake started.

"One of my favorite things about you is like you brought my attention to the really important thing, which is the song, and the story...and what's actually happening out there...the heart and the soul is there, and I think that is the only place..at least on my team here is the only place I ever wanted to start," Adam complimented Stephanie.

"Every song that Kelly writes is very personal and that one has an extra dose of it and so much so that I know about her (Kelly) story being her friend and I applaud you for doing something scary and just coming out here...land up this passionate performance that connected to all of us, especially Kelly...I think she is still crying," said Blake as he tried to convince her to join his team.

We will come to know the team she joins only next week.

A total of 15 contestants will be selected in the two blind audition episodes that will be broadcast on Monday and Tuesday next week. Adam still needs six contestants to fill his team, while the rest of the coaches have only three more slots each remaining before their respective teams are full.

Here is the list of contestants in each team:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Davison, Mia Boostrom, Reid Umstattd, Angel Bonilla

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Spensha Baker, WILKES, JessLee, Jaron Strom

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Jamai, Johnny Bliss, Jordyn Simone, Megan Lee, Terrence Cunningham

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Dylan Hartigan, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli