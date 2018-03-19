After having wrapped up the screening of blind auditions last week, The Voice season 14 will move to the next level of the competition called the battles. As the name suggests, contestants will take on each other, that too with their own teammates, in the battle round. Each coach -- Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson – can keep only six out of 12 contestants in their respective teams.

Meanwhile, the coaches can steal two losing artists from another coach, so they will have eight singers in their respective teams by the end of the battle round. This means a total of 16 contestants (out of 48) will be sent home in this round.

The first episode of The Voice season 14 battle round will kick off Monday. It will be telecast on NBC at 8 pm EST / 5 am PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC. It will also be live-streamed on NBC's official website (restricted to certain areas).

One of the performances in the battle featuring Brynn Cartelli and Dylan Hartigan from Team Kelly has been shared on YouTube, hinting at a tough fight ahead. The duo took on the song ...Ready for It? by Taylor Swift, and it turned out to be an energetic performance. It is obvious that coach Kelly will have a hard time choosing one of the two talented singers.

Which singer will Kelly keep to compete in the next round of competition? You will have to watch tonight's episode to know that. Other pairs that will perform tonight haven't been revealed.

Team standings

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Levelle Davison, Mia Boostrom, Reid Umstattd, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper, Tish Haynes Keys, Maya Base, Gary Edwards

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Levey, Christiana Danielle, Jamai, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Jordan Symone, Megan Lee, Livia Faith, Shana Halligan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Dylan Hartigan, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Spensha Baker, Wilkes, Jaron Strom, Jeslee, Bransen Ireland, Jordan Kirkdorffer