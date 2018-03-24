The Voice season 14 is entering the second and final week of the battles. Of the total 48 contestants, who were selected in the blind auditions, 24 of them (12 pairs) have performed in the last two episodes, and the other half will perform Monday and Tuesday next week.

For the uninitiated, contestants from the same team are pitted against each other in the battle round. A coach can keep one singer from each pair while the rejected one is made available for a steal to other coaches. The coaches will go to the knockouts with eight singers each (including two steals).

The Voice USA 2018 battle 3 spoilers

The battle round of The Voice season 14 will continue next week. The makers of the show have shared one of the performances of Monday's episode, and it promises a fierce competition.

Team Adam's Miya Bass, who sang Julia Michaels' Issues in the blind audition, and Drew Cole, who took on Sex and Candy by Marcy Playground, were seen performing in the sneak peek video of Monday's episode. They rendered Bob Dylan's song Knockin' on Heaven's Door and it was beautiful.

The pair received a standing ovation from their coach Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys for their performance.

However, you have to watch Monday's episode to know who Adam picks and if the losing candidate is stolen.

We don't know the pairs that will perform on The Voice USA 2018 episode 9 but if we are to go by previous season's sequence, performances of nine pairs could be screened Monday.

Here is the list of contestants who are yet to perform in battles:

Team Adam: Drew Cole, Mia Boostrom, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper, Maya Base, Gary Edwards

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Jaclyn Levey, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith

Team Kelly: Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel

Team Blake: Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Spensha Baker, Wilkes, Jordan Kirkdorffer, Dallas Caroline