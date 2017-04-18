Team Blake and Team Alicia performed live in The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) first playoffs. Six contestants progressed to the next round after their performance on Monday, while six others were sent home. Now, the remaining 12 artistes from Team Adam and Team Gwen will take the stage on Tuesday night with the hope of making it to the list of top 12.

It may be mentioned that Stephanie Rice (Team Alicia), Vanessa Ferguson (Team Alicia), Chris Blue (Team Alicia), Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake), Lauren Duski (Team Blake), and TSoul (Team Blake), made it to the top 12 list, while six others namely Jack Cassidy, Casi Joy, Anatalia Villaranda, Ashley Levin, Felicia Temple and Aaliyah Rose were sent home after the playoffs performance.

The Voice Season 12 Playoffs 2 will kick off on Tuesday. Six contestants each from Team Adam and Team Gwen will perform live tonight to impress the audience and the coaches, and here is the complete list:

Team Gwen: JChosen, Hunter Plake, Brennley Brown, Johnny Gates, Troy Ramey, Quizz Swanigan

Team Adam: Mark Isaiah, Hanna Eyre, Johnny Hayes, Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero, Josh West

Their performances will be telecast live on Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website (restricted to certain areas) but it requires subscription. Six contestants will move to the next round while the remaining six will be eliminated from the competition tonight.

The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) will be down to just 12 contestants next week. Coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can keep one singer each from their respective teams for the top 12 round but the fate of the contestants will completely rest on the public in the other rounds leading up to the finale.