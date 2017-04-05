The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 is just a week away before going to the live Playoffs. The Knockouts 2 episode on Tuesday (April 4) wasn't as exciting as expected though there were some impressive performances. Well, only three pairs performed unlike six in Knockouts 1.

Four contestants -- Anatalia Villaranda, TSoul, Brennley Brown – were picked by their respective coaches while Aaliyah Rose was stolen by Blake Shelton from Team Gwen. Two singers, Dawson Coyle and Enid Oritz were sent home.

Recap

Anatalia Villaranda vs Dawson Coyle (Team Alicia): Anatalia took on the song, "Two Black Cadillacs" by Carrie Underwood and it was a solid performance, giving pressure to her opponent. Dawson sang Imagine Dragons' "Demons" but it wasn't impressive. It was obvious that Anatalia should win, and she did as expected.

Enid Oritz vs TSoul (Team Blake): Enid sang Adele's "When We Were Young" but it was a weak one, or maybe she shouldn't have picked an Adele song. However, TSoul gave a decent rendition of Otis Redding's "These Arms of Mine" and progressed to the Live Playoffs.

Aaliyah Rose vs Brennley Brown (Team Gwen): Brennley took on Kelly Clarkson's "Up to the Mountain" and it was beautiful. Aaliyah put up an equally impressive rendition of "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor. Gwen picked Brennley. Interestingly, Gwen's boyfriend Blake stole Aaliyah.

Team standings after Knockouts 2

Team Adam: Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Josh West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Davina Leone, Lilli Passero

Team Gwen: Joshua "JChosen" Hunter, Stephanie Rice, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Brennley Brown, Hunter Plake, Quizz Swanigan

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Jack Cassidy, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue, Ashley Levin

Team Blake: Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, TSoul, Andrea Thomas, Caroline Sky, Aaliyah Rose