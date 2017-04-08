NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning reality television show The Voice Season 12 is approaching the last few weeks of the competition. The Knockouts will come to an end next week.

Spoilers

Two episodes of the Knockouts were premiered last week but only one act will be aired next week. The show will progress to the Live Playoffs after the episode.

A total of 14 contestants or seven pairs will perform on Monday. Seven of them will be picked by their respective coaches, and Alicia Keys has her steal left, which means she can choose one of the losers from the other teams. The coaches – Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton – will go to the Live Playoffs with the right singers.

Here is list of contestants who will perform in the Knockouts 3:

Team Adam: Mark Isaiah, Malik Davage, Jesse Larson, Davina Leone

Team Gwen: JChosen, Stephanie Rice, Troy Ramey, Brandon Royal

Team Alicia: Vanessa Ferguson, Jack Cassidy

Team Blake: Lauren Duski, Andrea Thomas, Caroline Sky, Aliyah Moulden

Team standings after Knockouts 2:

Team Adam: Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Josh West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Davina Leone, Lilli Passero

Team Gwen: Joshua "JChosen" Hunter, Stephanie Rice, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Brennley Brown, Hunter Plake, Quizz Swanigan

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Jack Cassidy, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue, Ashley Levin

Team Blake: Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, TSoul, Andrea Thomas, Caroline Sky, Aaliyah Rose