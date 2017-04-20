The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) Live Playoffs round is over, but we will get to see more intense competition in the weeks to come now that only the best remains. This week was brutal to say the least with 12 contestants being sent home while at least the same number moved to the next round of top 12.

The NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning reality television show will slow down with the onset of the top 12 performance – slow down in the sense only one or two contestants will be eliminated in each of the upcoming episodes leading up to the grand finale next month.

Also read: The Voice Season 12 Live Playoffs 1 shocking results: Casi Joy, Anatalia, Felicia eliminated

The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) live playoffs 2 saw Brennley Brown, Hunter Plake and Troy Ramey of Team Gwen, and Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah of Team Adam qualifying for the top 12. Brennley took on the song "Fly" by Maddie & Tay, Hunter Plake - Sia's "Elastic Heart," Troy Ramey - "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell, Jesse Larson - "Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder, Lilli Passero - "It's Too Late" by Carole King, and Mark Isaiah - "All Time Low" by Jon Bellion.

However, Johnny Gates (Team Gwen), Quizz Swanigan (Team Gwen), JChosen (Team Gwen), Johnny Hayes (Team Adam), Hanna Eyre (Team Adam) and Josh West (Team Adam) were not lucky as they were sent home after their playoffs performances. The audience voted through two contestants each from each team to the next round, while the coaches – Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton – kept an artiste of their choice, and there was no steal.

The live playoffs 1 saw Stephanie Rice (Team Alicia), Vanessa Ferguson (Team Alicia), Chris Blue (Team Alicia), Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake), Lauren Duski (Team Blake), and TSoul (Team Blake) advancing to the next round.

Here is complete list of top 12 finalists

Team Adam: Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero

Team Gwen: Brennley Brown, Hunter Plake, Troy Ramey

Team Alicia: Stephanie Rice, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue

Team Blake: Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski, TSoul