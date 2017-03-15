The Blind Auditions of The Voice Season 12 has finally come to an end. The four coaches, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will now go to the next stage of the competition – The Battles – with 12 contestants each in their respective teams.

Vanessa Ferguson, 31, was the first to perform on Tuesday. She sang "Don't Let Me Down" by The Chainsmokers, making Alicia, Gwen and Blake to push their buttons. She joined Team Alicia. The next to hit the stage was Dawson Coyle, 17, from Williamstown, New Jersey who performed "Happiness" by Needtobreathe. Blake turned his chair for him, thus join his team by default. Blake's team was full.

Jozy Bernadette got Adam and Gwen to turn their chairs with her rendition of "American Woman" by The Guess Who. She joined Team Gwen. The next participant to perform was Sheena Brook. She sang "Baby Girl" by Sugarland and got Adam to turn his chair. The last person to perform was Chris Blue, 26, from Knoxville, Tennessee. He stole Alicia's heart with his rendition of "The Tracks Of My Tears," by The Miracles

The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 will now go to the Battle Round next week with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion joining as mentors.

Complete Team List:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, John West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Nala Price, Sheena Brook

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robinson, Lauryn Judd, R.J. Collins, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Blue

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Kenny P, Davina Leone, Sammie Zonana, Jozy Bernadette

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Valerie Ponzio, Andrea Thomas, Dawson Coyle