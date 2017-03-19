The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) Blind Auditions have concluded, and now the Battle Round will begin next week. The selected 48 contestants will take on each other with the hope of progressing to the next round.

Spoilers:

There will be four episodes of the Battle Round, so six pairs are expected to perform each episode. The pairing will be done within each team, which means the coaches can keep only six of the current 12 contestants in their respective teams. However, they can steal from other teams if they want to work with them.

There is no information on the pairing and song choices of the contestants. What we know is each pair will perform duet and their coach will keep one in his or her team while the other will be open to co-coaches for steal.

The coaches -- Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelto Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton -- currently have 12 contestants each in their respective teams but it will be cut down to eight after the Battle Round.

The Voice USA 2017 Battle Round is going to be exciting for the contestants as John Legend, DJ Khaled, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion will join the show as mentors.

Here is list of four teams:

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, John West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyre, Nala Price and Sheena Brook.

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robinson, Lauryn Judd, R.J. Collins, Hunter Plake, Vanessa Ferguson and Chris Blue.

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Kenny P, Davina Leone, Sammie Zonana and Jozy Bernadette.

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Valerie Ponzio, Andrea Thomas and Dawson Coyle.