The Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017 was held on Sunday, September 24, night and the best of Bollywood took home awards. The award ceremony was attended by the crème de la crème of Bollywood, right from the actors to A-list designers.

Actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan took home awards, while many stars graced the red carpet in stylish and fashion-forward attires.

Bachchan was honoured with the Vogue Influencer Of The Decade award, and Khan took home the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade award. While Twinkle Khanna won the Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year award, her BFF and filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured with the Vogue Man of the Year award.

Sure, the stars were meant to be the highlight of the show, but what really stole the limelight was Emmy winning actor and host Archie Panjabi's outfit for the night. The British actress wore a saree-gown designed by Gaurav Gupta and IBM Watson, the brand's cognitive system. Though the saree-gown may not be that big a deal in itself, the attire was, in fact, artificial intelligence inspired and hence very unique.

For the basic design of the attire, IBM Watson studied the most relatable patterns, shapes, and colors of the region that the winners were from. And these details were then passed on to Gupta, who in turn used them to put it as designs on the saree-gown, reported Vogue.

And the end product was a stunning gown that was powered by IBM IoT and lit up by LED lights. If that wasn't enough, Watson's Personality Insights API studied each awardee through their social media handles and found seven traits in them and each of these traits were colour coded. The dress then lit up in the colour that best described the winners, when they walked onto the stage.

Apart from the awards, the celebs also received a scroll with the personality traits described in it.

While the awardees received the scrolls, the attendees of the ceremony also joined in on the fun through an installation at the venue. All they had to do was key in their social media handles into the installation, which in turn told them the colour that best described their traits.