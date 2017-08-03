Bollywood biggies were spotted at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 on Wednesday. The actors have won big, but the actual winners were the Bachchans as all the five members of the family bagged titles.
Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were not only the winners, but Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli too bagged awards. It was Shweta's debut to any film industry award ceremony and also, it's her first award.
Aish was breathtaking as she wore a lace off-shoulder Nedret Taciroglu gown and shimmery Choo pumps. But what made the difference was her hairdo that made her look every bit the bombshell.
Disha Patani, Navya and Mira Rajput were other celebs who won hearts with their beauty at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017.
Even the actors looked dashing at the event. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan nailed it in their formal look.
While Akshay won Most Beautiful Man Of The Decade title, Aishwarya bagged Beautiful Global Indian Icon. Navya, Shweta and Jaya won the Ageless Beauty award and the three generation looked at their best.
Check out the full winners' list here:
Beautiful Global Indian Icon: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Flawless Face: Aditi Rao Hydari
Most Beautiful Man Of The Decade: Akshay Kumar
Fresh Face: Disha Patani
Fitspiration: Jacqueline Fernandez
Ageless Beauty: Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan
Most Beautiful Couple: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Most Beautiful Man Of The Year: Varun Dhawan
Sexiest Man Of All Time: Amitabh Bachchan
Take a look at the photos here:
@Varun_dvn looks dapper at the Vogue Beauty Awards with @reliancetrends #VBAxTrends #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/PBJnHj5GxE— VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) August 2, 2017
My Soul is rejuvenated. ?? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #VogueBeautyAwards pic.twitter.com/n3cBBFx6Xj— Akumtiba Jamir (@iamakum) August 2, 2017
T1764-Navya Naveli Nanda makes her first red carpet appearance alongside Amitabh Bachchan at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/qknzwD0Z6l— Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) August 2, 2017
Video : @shahidkapoor & #MiraKapoor on the #VogueBeautyAwards red carpet @VOGUEIndia https://t.co/yW7i5bmJub pic.twitter.com/g3JLXAW8NC— Shahid Kapoor Online (@Shahid_Online) August 2, 2017
Sweetheart! @DianaPenty ❤️? #VogueBeautyAwards @VOGUEIndia thank you for a sparkling evening! pic.twitter.com/WWcW79omkO— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2017
T1764- @SrBachchan sir wins the #TheUltimateLegend award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. We had no doubts about that! Congratulations sir? pic.twitter.com/2zNtHgmtTd— Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) August 2, 2017
Aishwarya receiving award for Most Beautiful Global Indian Icon for the Decade #VogueBeautyAwards #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ❤ pic.twitter.com/vgI3ApvKBy— Er. Mithil Koli (@Mitsk2) August 2, 2017