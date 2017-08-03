Bollywood biggies were spotted at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 on Wednesday. The actors have won big, but the actual winners were the Bachchans as all the five members of the family bagged titles.

Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were not only the winners, but Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli too bagged awards. It was Shweta's debut to any film industry award ceremony and also, it's her first award.

Aish was breathtaking as she wore a lace off-shoulder Nedret Taciroglu gown and shimmery Choo pumps. But what made the difference was her hairdo that made her look every bit the bombshell.

Disha Patani, Navya and Mira Rajput were other celebs who won hearts with their beauty at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017.

Even the actors looked dashing at the event. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan nailed it in their formal look.

While Akshay won Most Beautiful Man Of The Decade title, Aishwarya bagged Beautiful Global Indian Icon. Navya, Shweta and Jaya won the Ageless Beauty award and the three generation looked at their best.

Check out the full winners' list here:

Beautiful Global Indian Icon: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Flawless Face: Aditi Rao Hydari

Most Beautiful Man Of The Decade: Akshay Kumar

Fresh Face: Disha Patani

Fitspiration: Jacqueline Fernandez

Ageless Beauty: Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan

Most Beautiful Couple: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Most Beautiful Man Of The Year: Varun Dhawan

Sexiest Man Of All Time: Amitabh Bachchan

Take a look at the photos here:

T1764-Navya Naveli Nanda makes her first red carpet appearance alongside Amitabh Bachchan at Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/qknzwD0Z6l — Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) August 2, 2017

T1764- @SrBachchan sir wins the #TheUltimateLegend award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. We had no doubts about that! Congratulations sir? pic.twitter.com/2zNtHgmtTd — Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) August 2, 2017