Ever since the entry of Reliance Jio, telecom operators in India seem to be vying with each other to offer the best recharge plans for their customers. And in one such bid to counter the low-cost recharge plan from Jio, Vodafone India has announced a new low-price recharge pack that offers "truly unlimited" 3G/4G data access for a period of one hour, along with a validity of one day.

The new plan is priced at Rs 21 and will compete directly with Jio's Rs 19 prepaid pack that offers 150MB of 4G data for one full day.

While the telecom operator claims that Vodafone Rs 21 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 hours, users will only be able to use the benefits of the plan only for one hour.

Unlike, Jio's Rs 19 plan which lets users access 150MB worth of 4G data over one full day, the newly introduced Rs 21 plan by Vodafone offers "unlimited" 3G or 4G data for a period of one hour only. Also, Vodafone's low-cost plan does not come with unlimited voice calls and other benefits that Jio's Rs 19 plan has on offer.

Reliance Jio's cheapest prepaid plan of Rs 19 offers unlimited voice calls along with free 20 SMS and a free subscription to Jio apps, apart from the offering 150MB of 4G data.

That said, Vodafone's new Rs 21 recharge plan is for those users who want high volumes of data for a short period of time and do not necessarily make voice calls and send a lot of messages. On the other hand, Jio's Rs 19 pack is suitable for those who would like to make more voice calls and send more messages than use data.

Vodafone recently introduced two new prepaid plans in India – one for Rs 151 and the other at Rs 158. The Rs 151 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, including local, STD and roaming along with 1GB of 2G data per day for a validity period of 18 days. The pack is currently available in the Kerala circle.

Separately, Vodafone has been launching its 4G VoLTE services across India and it has started its VoLTE services in major cities in Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan and more recently in Haryana.