Vodafone has launched two new data and voice calling plans as tariff war among the major telecom operators -- Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea and BSNL – continues. The move comes as few days after launching Rs 69 SuperWeek plan offering unlimited voice calling to any network across the country (both local and STD) and 500MB of data for one week.

Vodafone users can avail unlimited data for 84 days with a cap of 1GB per day (84GB) and unlimited free voice calls (local, STD and roaming) across all networks for recharge of Rs 496. The telecom service provider has also introduced Rs 177 pack offering 1GB data daily for 28 days and unlimited free voice call (local+STD) to any network.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio has raised Rs 399 plan to Rs 459 as part of the company's tariff revision move. It offers 84GB of data for 84 days with a FUP of 1GB per day, free unlimited SMS, and free voice calling to all operators (local, STD, roaming). The operator also has Rs 349 plan that offers unlimited 4G data (10 + 10GB of data) for 56 day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Idea Cellular has Rs 449 pack that offers unlimited data for 70 days with a daily FUP of 1GB and unlimited free calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea numbers with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute). BSNL users can also enjoy unlimited 2G/3G data for 90 days with a FUP of 4GB per day (no voice calling benefit) for a recharge of Rs 444.

Bharti Airtel also has a similar tariff plan, offering unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and free local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets) for a recharge of Rs 399.