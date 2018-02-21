Competing against rivals like Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone has announced two prepaid plans which will offer unlimited voice calls and high-speed 4G internet access for a period of 28 days.

The packs of Rs 158 offers unlimited voice calling facility with a restriction of 250 minutes/day and 1,000 minutes/week, and 1GB of 4G/3G data per day with a validity of 28 days.

The second plan of Rs 151 offers unlimited calling facility, including local, STD and roaming calls, but only offers 1GB of 4G/3G data for 28 days. For now, both the plans are valid only in the Kerala telecom circle.

Vodafone's Rs 158 plan will compete against Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan. Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 packs, users get 1GB of 4G data per day for 28 days. In a month, users will get 28GB of total data and after exhaustion of the data limit, the speed of the data will reduce to 64kbps. Unlimited calls are also available in the plan without any restriction, in addition, the customers also get 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone's Rs 158 plan also takes on Airtel's latest Rs 169 pack and offers unlimited calls with 100 SMS and 1GB data per day. The new plan is yet to be launched in major telecom circles like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others.

Network carriers are in a race of competing against each other and launching interesting plans to be on top of the market.