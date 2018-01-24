India's third largest telecom operator Vodafone has announced an exclusive partnership with the country's leading e-commerce site Flipkart on Janauary 24 to offer customers a range of entry-level 4G enabled smartphones at an unbelievable price of just Rs 999.

As part of the partnership, Vodafone has rolled out exciting cashback offers on a select range of entry-level 4G smartphones under Flipkart's #MyFirst4GSmartphone campaign. As evident by the campaign's name, this scheme is targeted towards people who want to buy their first 4G-enabled smartphone, and to allow more people to experience super fast internet via Vodafone SuperNet 4G.

Under the #MyFirst4GSmartphone initiative, both existing and new Vodafone prepaid customers can purchase any of the eligible popular entry-level smartphones available on Flipkart and enjoy the cashback offers.

To avail the cashback offer, customers will need to make recharges of at least Rs 150 per month on their phones over a period of 36 months, or in other terms, three years. The recharges can either be a one-time Rs 150 recharge or in the multiple recharges of any amount totalling to a minimum of Rs 150 per month. At the end of 18 months, the customers will receive a cashback of Rs 900 and after another 18 months (totally 36 months), they will receive another Rs 1,100 cashback. Thus the total cashback amount will be Rs 2000.

The cashback will be credited to the customers Vodafone M-Pesa wallets, and it can be used for digital transactions, mobile recharges, bill payments, or can even be withdrawn to the customer's bank account, as per convenience.

Commenting on the #MyFirst4GSmartphone cashback offer, Avneesh Khosla, associate director –consumer business, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to partner with Flipkart and extend this offer to our new and existing prepaid customers. This is an initiative to make 4G smartphones available at never before price points and thus, democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. We hope that this will help fulfil the aspirations of several million phone users across the country who desire a smartphone but couldn't afford one. It will also encourage current non users of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNer 4G."

There are totally 12 4G smartphones you can choose from as part of the scheme on Flipkart. Some of the 4G-enabled phones available under the scheme are Micromax Spark 4G, Intex Aqua A4, Yu Yunique 2 Plus and Swipe Elite 4G among others

"Flipkart focuses on ensuring a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection and great offers. This association marries well with Flipkart's vision of making smartphone technology affordable and accessible to everyone in the country," said Ayyappan Rajagopal, senior director – Smartphones at Flipkart.

Vodafone had recently announced a similar partnership with Samsung to offer Rs 1,500 cashback on select Samsung Galaxy J Series smarphones.