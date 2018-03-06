If you've been watching the trends in the Indian telecom industry of late, you'd know nothing is like what it was little over a year ago. Threatened by Reliance Jio's ambitions to take over the market, the incumbents decided to fight back. The end result is benefitting the consumers, who get to choose from a wide range of affordable data and voice calling bundles.

In a fresh attempt to further intensify the telecom race, Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan that follows the trend of free calls and abundant data. At Rs 299, the telco is offering unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for a period of 56 days.

While it all sounds great for Vodafone customers, there is a catch. While Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering bundles with 4G data, Vodafone's Rs 299 plan is giving 1GB data daily at 2G speeds. This is disappointing from a telco as huge as Vodafone.

In addition to that, Telecom Talk reported that the prepaid plan is available exclusively in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The telco is expected to bring the plan to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles soon.

Given the popularity of 4G smartphones, every user would like to have high-speed internet on mobile. If Vodafone's Rs 299 doesn't sound like a great deal, you can always choose from other prepaid bundles the telco offers. Vodafone India has the following offers with better 4G data allotment and free voice calls:

Rs 199 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 349 offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 399 offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 70 days Rs 458 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 84 days Rs 509 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 90 days

Not a Vodafone subscriber? Well, there are better offers from rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio if you are interested. Check them out below:

Airtel

Rs 9 offers 100MB data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS for 1 day Rs 19 offers 200MB data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS for 1 day Rs 23 offers 100MB data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS for 2 days Rs 199 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 349 offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 399 offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 70 days Rs 448 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 82 days Rs 509 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day for 90 days

Reliance Jio

Rs 149 offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS per day for 28 days Rs 349 offer 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 70 days Rs 399 offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 84 days Rs 449 offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 91 days Rs 198 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 28 days Rs 398 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 70 days Rs 448 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 84 days Rs 498 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 91 days

