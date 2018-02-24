With the entry of Reliance Jio in the Indian telecom market, the race for cheaper tariff plans has reached a different level. As Reliance Jio keeps on dominating the telecom market, other competitors like Airtel and Vodafone are slowly catching up in the race with some similar tariff plans.

According to Telecom Talk, Vodafone is soon going to offer two new prepaid plans of Rs 799 and Rs 549 which will offer 4.5GB data and 3.5GB data per day, respectively. The new plans will match the benefits of Reliance Jio's plans. The two new Vodafone plans will, however, offer 500MB less than Reliance Jio's Rs 799 and Rs 509 tariff plans.

The report suggests that the new plans will be live across Vodafone's popular circles. The new plans will also offer benefits like unlimited voice calls and SMS.

Vodafone has specially designed its Rs 799 pack to take on Reliance Jio's Rs 799 pack, which offers benefits of 5GB data per day and 140GB of total usage for 28 days. On the other hand, Vodafone's upcoming plan will offer 4.85GB data per day which is pretty good for a validity of 28 days. Vodafone will give you a whopping 126GB of data for 28 days.

The prepaid plan of Rs 549 will offer 98GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily limit of 3.5GB per day. This pack also comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls benefits, along with 100 free SMS per day.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan offers 112GB of 4G data for 28 days with a per day data limit of 4GB, and also includes unlimited calling facility and SMS limit of 100 per day. Users also get a subscription to Jio Music, Jio Cinema and Jio TV.

Vodafone, however, still restricts customers to make 250 minutes of voice calls per day and 1,000 minutes for a week. Reliance Jio and Airtel don't have any limit on voice calls.