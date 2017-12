Vodafone has launched two new data tariff plans with lucrative data and unlimited call offers, adding cheer to Christmas festival in India.

The newly introduced Rs 198 plan is the cheaper of the two packs, comes with unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSs/day (local and nationwide) and offer 1GB high-speed 4G data per day. It is exclusive to existing Vodafone subscribers and carries 28 days validity.

On the other hand, the Rs 229 pack is for those, who intend to port to Vodafone. The 1GB data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMSs/day benefits and the 28 days-validity are same as the above.

Both the pre-paid packs also offer zero national roaming charges, making it lucratively on par with the rival Airtel and Reliance Jio 4G tariff plans.

"At Vodafone, we have always believed in providing the best value to our customers. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new plan, that we believe, will help our customers remain connected, both through voice and data, in a completely worry free manner. With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their communication needs,"Avneesh Khosla – Associate Director –Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said in a statement.

For those unaware, UK-based Vodafone and Aditya Birla-owned Idea Cellular are all set to merge, pending approval from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). If things go as planned, the formalities are expected to fully complete in 2018 and are poised overtake reigning leader Airtel and become India's biggest carrier network.

With the merger, the competition in Indian telecom space, the fight though becomes three-way between Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio, there will be an intense rivalry, which will eventually lead to further price cuts in data tariffs and the ultimate winner will be the subscribers.

