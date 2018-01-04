After launching a slew of affordable 4G handsets by partnering with indigenous handset maker Micromax, Vodafone India has now announced a strategic partnership with the world's leading mobile handset maker Samsung to make a select range of Samsung's 4G smartphones more affordable and accessible with an attractive cashback offer.

As part of the new partnership, Vodafone customers, both existing and new, can purchase any of the popular Samsung 4G smartphones - Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J7 Nxt or Galaxy J7 Max – and avail cashback offer of flat Rs 1,500.

Speaking about the offer, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are incentivising our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet 4G data strong network on some of Samsung's most popular 4G smartphones. With this partnering, we now offer cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratize data and make 4G more accessible. Our offer with Samsung will encourage customers to buy or upgrade their smartphones for a richer voice and data experience."

To avail the special cashback offer, Vodafone prepaid customers need to recharge with Rs 198 per month for a period of 24 months. The Rs 198 pack offers unlimited voice calls and 1GB 4G Data per day. The customers also have a choice to either do a one-time recharge of Rs 198, or multiple recharges cumulating to Rs 198 per month.

Meanwhile, Vodafone postpaid customers will need to opt for any of the attractive Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans to avail the offer.

The customers will receive the first cashback of Rs 600 after a period of 12 months and the remaining Rs 900 (totally Rs 1,500) after another 12 months. The cashback will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets and could be used for recharges, bill payments or could also be withdrawn to bank accounts.

Here's how much the Samsung 4G smartphones would "effectively" cost after the cashback:

Model Maximum Offer Price (MOP) Effective Price after Rs 1,500 Cash Back Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Rs. 8,490 Rs. 6,990 Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Rs. 10,490 Rs. 8,990 Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Rs. 16,900 Rs. 15,400

The offer has been launched in select circles as of now, and will be will be launched across different locations later this month.

Meanwhile, Vodafone recently announced that it will be launching VoLTE services beginning this year.