Cardi B made heads turn not once but twice at the MTV Video Music Awards aka VMAs 2017. The rapper, who is known for her badass attitude, spurred the first meme of the awards night when her reaction to Ed Sheeran's performance was caught on camera.

However, Cardi B went from being the butt of the meme world to dropping some jaws when she took to the VMAs stage to announce Demi Lovato's performance. The rapper, who looked flawless in her pink gown, suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on the performance stage.

The awards night put together some amazing performances for music lovers. Demi Lovato was among them. Presenting the singer, Cardi took to the stage and walked out in a gorgeous strapless dress and matching boa when the incident took place.

Talking to the camera, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker was announcing Lovato's arrival when one side of her dress shifted, almost resulting in a nip slip on national television. Thankfully the rapper sensed that something was wrong and quickly held the dress from falling.

Regardless of the dress slip, the rapper made the announcement about Lovato's performance on "Sorry not sorry" like a baws!

However, the moment quickly reached online and fans were left "speechless" and "shocked." While a few supported her through the awkward moment, the incident also led to several hilarious memes online.

We really don't deserve Cardi B. I love this woman. pic.twitter.com/tSk4OQ0QHJ — Beeyawnsay (@phucksex) August 28, 2017

Looking at Cardi B's dress fall like #VMAS pic.twitter.com/r6xliOUsr6 — Abdul Johnson (@Jabs_Tv) August 28, 2017

just waiting for a Janet Jackson mishap watching #CardiB right now pic.twitter.com/YMnabNHZPv — nicole haney (@nicoleeg27) August 27, 2017

Speaking of Lovato, the "Cool for the Summer" singer adorned the red carpet in a stunning sheer outfit for the musical night. The midriff portion of the dress was carefully designed to show off enough skin.

Adding a fashion twist to the outfit, the star paired the lacy top with sequin harem pants. Lovato inspired by Aladdin? You never know. Billboard reports that the singer's eye-catching outfit was designed by Zuhair Murad Couture.

She completed the outfit with black pumps. The full sleeve dress accouter was attention grabbing enough, so the star opted for minimalist make-up and jewellery. Letting her hair fall off her shoulder, Lovato added the glam factor sporting some diamonds on her finger along with a pair of looped earrings under her locks.

Lovato has been nailing her style statements at red carpets throughout the year.