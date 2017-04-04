Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers in tribute to victims of the blast that tore through a train carriage in a St Petersburg metro tunnel on 3 April, killing 11 and injuring dozens of people.
Vladimir Putin lays flowers at St Petersburg metro station blast site
- April 4, 2017 13:21 IST
