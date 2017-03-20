- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Vladimir Putin critic and presidential rival Alexei Navalny attacked with green liquid
Navalny was sprayed with a kind of chemical dye outside his election headquarters in Barnaul, Russia, on 20 March. The election takes place in 2018.
Most popular