Vladimir Putin critic and presidential rival Alexei Navalny attacked with green liquid

Vladimir Putin critic and presidential rival Alexei Navalny attacked with green liquid Close
Navalny was sprayed with a kind of chemical dye outside his election headquarters in Barnaul, Russia, on 20 March. The election takes place in 2018.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong-Un is 'acting very, very badly'
Most popular