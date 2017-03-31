Vladimir Putin: Climate change in Arctic beneficial for economy

  • March 31, 2017 14:56 IST
    By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the benefits of climate change at an Arctic Forum in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk. Ignoring the negative impact of global warming on planet and people, Putin praised the fact that thinning Artic sea ice opened up the region as a commercial shipping route.
