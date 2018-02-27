VJ Nikhil Chinapa and wife DJ Pearl became parents to a girl on February 24, 2018. Nikhil took to Instagram to announce, "She's fully Coorg + fully Sardarni. #wahecoorg .

#Repost @pearls.world"

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Pearl said, "As every parent would say, there's no sleep, to begin with, but every minute is worth it. We did look up names but we weren't sure if it's a girl or a boy. Now that we know we have a daughter, we can narrow down our search."

Pearl too shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover @nikhilchinapa." Nikhil reposted this and announced the news of his baby in his typical witty style, "She's fully Coorg + fully Sardarni."

Husband Nikhil added and told the leading tabloid, "I kept thinking about it all these months, wondering how I would react. When it finally happened, it was overwhelming. My friends who are already parents tell me about how your life changes completely but nothing can prepare you for this!"

Nikhil who is on a paternal leave told Mirror, "My job gives me freedom in terms of when I can work. Every time I look at my daughter I want to pick her up and play, I'm making the most of these moments."

VJ and DJ, Nikhil married DJ Pearl in 2006 after dating for 6 years. After 12 years of togetherness, Nikhil and Pearl are blessed with a baby girl in their lives.