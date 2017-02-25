Vivo is a name that must have come up during your research to buy a smartphone. The company has expanded its offerings in India with a new smartphone, which addresses a long standing concern gone unnoticed by other OEMs.

Smartphones with dual sims are common, but people tend to carry two phones for a third SIM. Vivo will make life easy for the ilk with its latest Y55s–upgraded version of Y55L– by adding an additional slim card sort.

Vivo Y55s will be available in crown gold and space grey variants from February 26 onwards. The handset is priced at Rs. 12,490, and will rival the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, ZTE Blade A2 Plus, Moto G4 Plus and others.

"Focused on our commitment in servicing customer satisfaction through quality products, we are hopeful that our latest innovation will be as successful as our previous offerings," Kent Cheng, CEO of Vivo India, said in a press statement.

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y55s features a 5.2-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. Moreover, the third SIM card slot can double as microSD card slot expandable up to 256GB. However, the onboard storage is low compared to other phones in the same price range.

Vivo Y55s sports a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front snapper for selfies. The 4G-enabled handset is powered by a 2,730mAh battery and runs Android Marshmallow-based Funtouch OS 3.0 out-of-the-box.