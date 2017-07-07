Vivo has finally launched its highly-rumoured flagship smartphones, the X9s and X9s Plus, in China. Both the smartphones are equipped with dual-lens selfie camera and will be available in three colour variants – rose gold, matte black and gold.

Coming to the key specifications, the X9s comes with a 5.5in full HD AMOLED display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. In contrast, the X9s Plus equips a 5.85in full HD AMOLED display and will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor.

Both the smartphones have a lot in common including the extremely thin bezels and an embedded fingerprint sensor within the home button on the front panel. Other common specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 16MP main camera with LED flash, and a front-facing dual-lens selfie camera comprising a 20MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor.

Both the smartphones have the same connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, GPS, dual SIM support and Bluetooth 4.2. Both the X9s and X9s Plus come with powerful batteries with fast-charging support, wherein the former packs a 3,320mAh battery while the latter is powered by a 4105mAh battery.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo X9s will be retailing at 2698 yuan (Rs 25,665 approx.) while the X9s Plus retails at 2998 yuan (Rs 28,250 approx.) in China. The X9s will go on sale starting July 20 while its registrations will be open from July 14. On the other hand, the X9s will be available for sale starting July 8. However, there is still no word on its availability in India.